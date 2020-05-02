Bengaluru: Nepalese stabbed, robbed of phone as roommate walks ahead

A Nepalese national was stabbed and robbed of his mobile phone in central Bengaluru in broad daylight on April 29, according to a police complaint.

Biraj, 21, a chef at London Curry House located on Crescent Road in Kumara Park, was walking to his room when two men aged 20-23 showed up. Biraj's roommate, Vijay, a driver at the restaurant, was walking with him but happened to be about 10 metres ahead. The duo was returning after having lunch at the restaurant. The muggers thought Biraj was alone. By this time, Biraj had reached the railway underbridge near Sivanananda Circle.

The muggers were armed. They quickly waylaid Biraj and asked him to part with valuables, including the mobile phone. Biraj reflexively held his hands in the trouser pocket and refused to part with the phone. One of the muggers then pulled out a dagger and slashed Biraj on the neck. But a gritty Biraj didn't give up.

The mugger attacked him again, and his accomplice promptly snatched the phone. In no time, the duo was gone. Biraj, who was bleeding by this time, screamed for help. Vijay rushed to his rescue and took him to a hospital.

Seshadripuram police have registered a case under IPC section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery). "We took Biraj's statement from the hospital and are reviewing the CCTV footage for clues about the robbers," an officer said.