Colleagues kill painter during brawl over earphones

Bengaluru: Painter murdered by colleagues during brawl over earphones

Ravi borrowed Karthik's earphones and gave them to Rajnish. Later, they had an argument over the matter

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 04 2023, 08:08 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2023, 08:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 26-year-old painter was allegedly beaten to death by his colleagues during a drunken brawl in Doddanagamangala, Southeast Bengaluru, during New Year celebrations. 

Karthik of Krishnagiri, Ravi of Uttarahalli, and Rajnish of Uttar Pradesh were painting a newly constructed building in Balaji Layout. 

They partied hard on New Year's Eve. 

Ravi borrowed Karthik's earphones and gave them to Rajnish. Later, they had an argument over the matter. Ravi and Rajnish picked up a photo frame and hit Karthik with it. Things later settled down, and they all went to sleep. 

On Sunday morning, Ravi met the contractor Mohan and said Karthik had beaten him up. But he didn't tell the contractor that he and Rajnish had beaten Karthik. Mohan took him to a hospital for treatment. 

Upon returning from the hospital, Mohan suspected something fishy and decided to check on Karthik, who was dead by then. 

Mohan filed a police complaint. Police registered a case of murder and detained Ravi and Rajnish for questioning on Monday evening. 

Police suspect that Karthik suffered injuries from the glass pieces of the photo frame. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
bengaluru crime
Bengaluru news
Karnataka
Crime

What's Brewing

Dramatic rise in US kids ingesting marijuana edibles

Dramatic rise in US kids ingesting marijuana edibles

Denmark marks first year with no bank heists

Denmark marks first year with no bank heists

Zampa tries 'Mankading' but is himself stumped

Zampa tries 'Mankading' but is himself stumped

 