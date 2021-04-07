Bengaluru Police catch phone robbers disguised as address seekers

Two men have been arrested for robbing mobile phones from citizens by making false address inquiries. They also allegedly stole two-wheelers.

Byadarahalli police said they had seized 25 stolen phones and three two-wheelers, all valued at Rs 4.5 lakh, by arresting Kiran L, 27, and Nikhil, 21, both from Chakranagar, off Andrahalli Main Road.

Police went after them following a complaint from Ashwini R, 18, a college student. She told the police that around 1.30 pm on April 1, the two men came to her at the Anjananagar bus stand by an auto-rickshaw. One of them got off and asked her about an address. Even as she tried to answer the query, the man snatched her phone, jumped into the auto and drove off. She tried to catch him but he kicked her from the moving vehicle. She fell down and suffered injuries on the face and hands.

Police tracked down the duo with the help of the CCTV footage. Police believe the duo had committed similar offences at Byadarahalli, Rajagopalanagar, Electronics City and Jnanabharathi.