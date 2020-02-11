Bengaluru: Posing as KPSC staffer, man cheats job aspirants

The Vidhana Soudha police arrested a 27-year-old man for duping many people with promise of jobs at the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).

The accused has been identified as Anil Kumar, a native of Kolar. A diploma holder, Anil was working in a private firm but left the job following which he started the fake job racket.

A senior police officer said the accused told his victims that he worked at the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC). He would tell aspirants that he would get them typist, clerical and other office jobs. He was asking them to deposit the money to his account to process it, said the police officer.

The accused contacted Girish, who was searching for a job, and told him that he would help him to get a typist job and demanded Rs 25,000 as advance. Girish met Anil near MS Building and gave him money but later the accused started avoiding Girish. Sensing something was amiss, Girish later approached the police and filed a complaint.

Following a tip-off, the police nabbed him and during the interrogation it was learnt that he had cheated four others using a similar modus operandi.

The police recovered Rs 25,000 from the accused and efforts are on to get information about his other victims, said the police.

The accused also had a name-badge to show that he is working at the KPSC.