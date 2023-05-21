Bengaluru rowdy-sheeter found murdered in Krishnagiri

A 46-year-old rowdy-sheeter who was missing from Bengaluru has been found murdered in a forest area in Denkanikottai of Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu.

The deceased, Suresh Babu L, was a resident of an apartment in Kengeri Satellite Town. His wife Chandana had filed a man-missing complaint with the Kengeri Police on May 18, stating that he was missing since May 16.

According to police sources, Babu's half-burnt body was found on Saturday evening. Babu is learnt to have been hacked to death. Two people who were involved in the murder have reportedly surrendered before the Thally police.

A senior police officer said the Thally police have taken up a case of murder.

"The police in Thally have not shared many details about the incident. It is said that the murder happened over a financial dispute and rivalry over other issues," he said.

Chandana, in her complaint, stated that Babu was into real estate and had car resale businesses. He left home around 10.40 am on May 16 and never returned.

Kengeri police had taken up the missing complaint and were investigating. "Once the Thally police update us about the details of the murder and the assailants, we will close the missing case," a police officer said.

Suresh Babu alias Aluminium Babu was a rowdy-sheeter listed by the Jayanagar police. He was accused in around 10 cases in connection with murder, extortion, robbery and other offences. He was acquitted in all the cases.