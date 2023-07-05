Bengaluru: Two Nigerian drug peddlers held

Bengaluru city police have arrested two Nigerian nationals for allegedly selling drugs near a college in Chamarajpet.

Police sources said they received a tip-off that two persons were selling drugs to students and some others behind a college in Chamarajpet. The police arrived at the location and seized 260 gram cocaine and 30 gram ecstasy pills, worth Rs 30 lakh. They also confiscated a white Honda Activa from the suspects.

The arrested are aged 25 and 37 years and have been living in Bengaluru near a college in Hesaraghatta. While one has been in the city for about a year, the other moved to Bengaluru just three months ago. They are on a student visa.

Police said that the duo had been caught for the first time. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Kempegowda Nagar police station.