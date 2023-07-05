Bengaluru: Two Nigerian drug peddlers held

Bengaluru city police have arrested two Nigerian nationals for allegedly selling drugs near a college in Chamarajpet.
Police sources said they received a tip-off that two persons were selling drugs to students and some others behind a college in Chamarajpet. The police arrived at the location and seized 260 gram cocaine and 30 gram ecstasy pills, worth Rs 30 lakh. They also confiscated a white Honda Activa from the suspects.
Also Read | Seven minors among eight arrested for PU student's murder
The arrested are aged 25 and 37 years and have been living in Bengaluru near a college in Hesaraghatta. While one has been in the city for about a year, the other moved to Bengaluru just three months ago. They are on a student visa.
Police said that the duo had been caught for the first time. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Kempegowda Nagar police station.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Riding g-waves into the early universe
Messi dominates discourse as Martinez visits Kolkata
Over 50,000 devotees visit Amarnath in first four days
Singapore's birth rate falls to record low in 2022
Early universe five times slower, study finds
US mulls research on blocking sun to hit climate change
Kia unveils updated Seltos, eyes 10% PV market share
Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore