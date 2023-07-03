Beware of apps to register for govt schemes, warns Bengaluru's cyber police

Cybercrime police have warned people to be cautious when registering for state government schemes through unauthorised mobile applications.

The warning follows an inspection by police who learnt that cyber criminals are attempting to profit from the data of applicants who use these unauthorised apps.

To avail schemes offered by the Karnataka government, beneficiaries need to register through the Seva Sindhu portal. However, cyber criminals are introducing unauthorised apps as an alternative for registration, and they are trying to collect the applicants' data.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) S D Sharanappa told DH that the government has not released any app for scheme registration, but several unauthorised applications are available for download. "The beneficiaries must be cautious about such fraudulent applications and report them,” Sharanappa said, adding that police are closely watching developments and they will act.

He advised the public to register for the schemes solely through the portal and avoid using external links or applications shared on social networks.

"Currently, we have not received any complaints regarding registration through external portals or the development of such applications. However, we suspect that these activities are increasing, so people need to be cautious," Sharanappa added.