Biker run over by truck

A 42-year-old biker was killed after being run over by a speeding truck on Sumanahalli ring road near Kamakshipalya on Sunday evening.

Bhaskar K N, an employee of an insurance company and a resident of Vidyaranyapura, is the victim. The accident happened while he was heading home after visiting his relatives in Nagarabhavi.

According to the police, around 4.30 while Bhaskar was taking a U-turn near Sumanahalli Ring Road, the speeding truck heading towards Hegganahalli knocked him down and ran our him, killing him on the spot.

A passerby noticed the accident and tried to catch the truck driver. But the driver ran away abandoning the truck loaded with crushed stones.

The Kamakshipalya police rushed to the spot and seized the vehicles. Based on a complaint filed by Suresh Kumar, a relative of Bhaskar, the police have booked the truck driver for reckless driving, and efforts are on to nab him.