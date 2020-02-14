Bikers assault cop for questioning traffic violation

A 36-year-old traffic police constable was brutally assaulted on Tuesday night, when he questioned three youths for triple-riding. The accused abused and assaulted the policeman with a key chain.

Residents and the HAL police, however, said the constable has previously got into a similar situation while handling motorists due to his “arrogant attitude”.

This is the second case where he has been assaulted by motorists, they said.

The victim Shekar L (35) is attached to the Old Airport traffic police station.

In his complaint, Shekar stated that on Tuesday, he was deployed on duty at the Achilles Tree Junction in Sanjaynagar of Marathahalli.

Around 8.45 pm, he noticed three youths, in their 20s, riding triples on a Honda Activa bike, and were travelling against the one-way rule. Shekar stopped their vehicle and questioned them over the violation. The youths and Shekar got into a heated argument, during which two of the riders abused and assaulted him on his head with the key chain.

According to locals, Shekar always gets into arguments with motorists and abuses them. This makes motorists angry, they said.

When DH contacted Shekar, he refused to comment.

The trio managed to escape from the spot and left Shekar profusely bleeding.

An investigating officer from HAL police station said: “We have taken up a case based on Shekar’s complaint. He has failed to note down the scooter’s registration number. The CCTV camera in the junction was not functioning on that day. We are making efforts to nab the assaulters.”

Second case of assault

“This is the second incident where Shekar has been assaulted. We have asked his seniors in the traffic department to counsel him to behave properly with the public. If he finds any violation, he can click the photo and raise a notice, instead of getting into an argument,” the officer added.