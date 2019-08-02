Bizman tortured for seeking Rs 10 lakh owed to him

A businessman said his friend and associates abducted and tortured him at a hotel after he demanded that his friend return the Rs 10 lakh he borrowed last year.

Karunakaran (39), a resident of Seshadripuram, alleged in his police complaint that the accused released him only after he agreed to lend him a further Rs 10 lakh.

Following his release, Karunakaran went to a nearby hospital for treatment, but doctors refused to treat him, saying it was a police case. He then went to KC General Hospital with his family for treatment and later filed a complaint with the Hebbal police.

In his complaint, Karunakaran said he came in contact with the accused, Dayanand, during a business deal in June last year. Dayanand gradually became a friend and asked Karunakaran to give him Rs 10 lakh as a business loan. Karunakaran agreed and gave him the money.

Karunakaran demanded the money when Dayanand failed to return the Rs 10 lakh. On Wednesday, Dayanand called Karunakaran, saying he wanted to return the money. He locked up Karunakaran in a hotel room and tortured him for several hours.

The police have filed a case based on Karunakaran's complaint, though they suspect something more than what the businessman is actually letting on. They are searching for Dayanand to ascertain the facts.