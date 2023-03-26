B'luru: Lokayukta public hearing at RR Nagar

The Karnataka Lokayukta will hold a public hearing at the Joint Commissioner's office, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Rajarajeshwari Nagar, on Tuesday.
A team consisting of senior officials from Karnataka Lokayukta– SP, DySP, and police inspectors - will receive complaints about delay in providing services at government offices, demand for bribes, and maladministration.
The public can submit a written complaint at the said venue between 11 am and 1 pm.
