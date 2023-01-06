BMRCL to fully fund construction of South Bengaluru double-decker flyovers

The BMRCL will fully fund the construction of two double-decker flyovers in South Bengaluru at a cost of Rs 507 crore.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which had previously agreed to contribute 25% of the cost to build the road-metro corridor at Sarakki and Ittamadu junctions, has received approval from the state government to redirect Rs 130 crore towards flood-mitigation works.

Under the Chief Minister's Amrut Nagarothana programme, the state government had allocated Rs 170 crore for the construction of the two flyovers — one at Ittamadu junction, Food World, and Kamakhya Junction along the Outer Ring Road, and another at the junction of Kanakapura Road and Sarakki junction also along the Outer Ring Road.

However, in a meeting on August 18, 2022, the state government decided to abandon the flyovers and build two independent double-decker corridors (lower deck for vehicles and upper deck for the metro) instead.

The government directed the BBMP to contribute 25% of the project cost and the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to cover the remaining cost.

On October 10, 2022, this decision was revised and the BBMP was instructed to pay only Rs 30 crore to Namma Metro for the construction of the double-deckers.

On October 17, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath wrote to the state government requesting exemption from paying the BMRCL as the metro is using the BBMP land to build its structures.

Rs 250 cr for flood works

In the letter, the chief commissioner requested the state government's approval to use the Rs 170-crore grant for flood mitigation works. The BBMP's letter requested Rs 250 crore to carry out 170 works to prevent future floods like those in 2022.

“The heavy rains in the months of August and September had wreaked havoc in different parts of the city, including Mahadevapura, KR Puram and Bangalore South constituencies. Water had gushed inside the houses and apartment premises as the lakes could not handle the floods,” the letter read, while seeking fresh grants to undertake remedial works.

While seeking approval to use Rs 170 crore that was intended for the construction of flyovers for flood-related works, the BBMP requested the remaining Rs 80 crore from other sources, including the chief minister's discretionary fund. It is unclear whether the BBMP's request has been approved by the Chief Minister's Office.