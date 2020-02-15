Businessman fatally stabbed, financial dispute suspected

A 70-year-old man was fatally stabbed near his home in Thalaghattapura, South Bengaluru, on Friday.

Madhav, 70, was returning home when an unidentified person stabbed him in the neck before running away around 2 pm. He suffered grievous injuries and collapsed on the ground. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but doctors there declared him dead on arrival, police said.

Madhav was a native of Ballari district and ran a small company that deals in iron ore and steel. He, however, suffered losses and became bankrupt. He had spent two years in jail after being convicted in a cheque bounce case.

A preliminary police investigation found that Madhav may have been killed over a financial dispute. Rohini Katoch Sepat, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), quoted Madhav's wife as saying that there was a financial dispute in their family.

Madhav left behind some immovable property, which could be the motive behind the crime, according to the officer. The killer appeared to be someone "very close" to Madhav. "We are questioning everyone, including his son. A special team has been put on the job," she added.