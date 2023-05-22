Car windows broken, cash, laptop stolen in separate incidents

Unidentified miscreants smashed the windows of parked cars in Banaswadi and Basavanagudi and stole cash, a laptop and other valuables, in two separate incidents on Friday.

In Banasawadi, they stole Rs 3.5 lakh belonging to a real estate dealer, Lakshman, a resident of Saraipalya on Thanisandra Main Road. Lakshman, 48, said in his complaint that he had asked his brother, Purushotham, to keep Rs 4 lakh that he had received as commission on a land sale, in his SUV, a Toyota Innova.

Around 4.30 pm, Purushotham took out Rs 50,000 from the money bunch, which was kept in the vehicle's dashboard, and gave it to Lakshman who was at the Banasawadi sub-registrar office. When Lakshman returned to his vehicle 15 minutes later, he found the glass on the front left window shattered and Rs 3.5 lakh stolen. Banasawadi police have registered a case.

Second incident

Around 5.25 pm on Friday, Yogananda S N, 35, a resident of Mariyannapalya and a senior quantity surveyor at a private firm in Manyata Tech Park, parked his car — a Maruti Alto K10 — 50 metres away from a shop his wife owns on Bull Temple Road in Basavanagudi.

He returned to the car around 5.40 pm to find the glass on the left rear window broken. A bag containing a laptop, Rs 75,000 in cash, a hard disk, a mobile charger, a passport, and debit and credit cards were stolen.

CCTV camera footage from nearby buildings are being checked in both the cases.