CCB cracks down on gambling den, arrests 65 people

CCB cracks down on gambling den, arrests 65 people

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 12 2020, 00:42 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2020, 00:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

In what is touted as the biggest crackdown on gambling dens, Central Crime Branch sleuths raided a hotel in Mahadevapura police station limits and detained 65 people, mostly natives of Andhra.

During Sunday’s raid, they seized close to Rs 1 crore from the arrested.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil, the CCB raided Hotel Bangalore Inn in Mahadevapura police station limits. The search continued till Sunday evening and police have seized Rs 96 lakh, he revealed. 

A senior CCB official said 60 of the 65 detained are from Andhra Pradesh, while the other five are locals.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused gathered in hotels, resorts and farmhouses to gamble.

This is said to be the biggest seizure in the city’s history of crimes in gambling dens, police sources said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Central Crime Branch
Bengaluru
Gambling

What's Brewing

Ten of the best quotes from the French Open

Ten of the best quotes from the French Open

Can a pill change your political, religious beliefs?

Can a pill change your political, religious beliefs?

NASA expert IDs mystery object as old rocket

NASA expert IDs mystery object as old rocket

Oldest monkey fossils outside of Africa found

Oldest monkey fossils outside of Africa found

Home-made Covid vaccine seems to work but doubts remain

Home-made Covid vaccine seems to work but doubts remain

 