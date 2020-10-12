CCB cracks down on gambling den, arrests 65 people

In what is touted as the biggest crackdown on gambling dens, Central Crime Branch sleuths raided a hotel in Mahadevapura police station limits and detained 65 people, mostly natives of Andhra.

During Sunday’s raid, they seized close to Rs 1 crore from the arrested.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil, the CCB raided Hotel Bangalore Inn in Mahadevapura police station limits. The search continued till Sunday evening and police have seized Rs 96 lakh, he revealed.

A senior CCB official said 60 of the 65 detained are from Andhra Pradesh, while the other five are locals.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused gathered in hotels, resorts and farmhouses to gamble.

This is said to be the biggest seizure in the city’s history of crimes in gambling dens, police sources said.