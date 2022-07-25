College girl teams up with boyfriend to burgle uncle's home in Bengaluru

A college girl allegedly teamed up with her boyfriend to burgle the home of her own uncle in northern Bengaluru. Police have arrested both.

Deekshitha, a BCom student, and Madhu, who's studying medicine, needed money for daily expenses. She suggested that they burgle her uncle Thimmegowda's house in Nelagadaranahalli, near Peenya, by scaring him off with black magic supplies.

On July 6, Deekshitha and Madhu put on PPE kits, went to Thimmegowda's house and threw black magic supplies on the doorsteps. Thimmegowda got scared, ran out of the house and rushed to meet a relative.

Taking advantage of his absence, the couple sneaked in and stole 200 grams of gold and Rs 90,000 in cash, Peenya police said. The valuables have been recovered, according to police.