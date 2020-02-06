Cop under fire for antics on MLA's birthday

It’s going to be a bittersweet homecoming for KR Puram police inspector M Ambarish on Thursday.

While the cop is part of the team that nabbed the woman techie who murdered her mother, from Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the bad news is that a show-cause notice is awaiting Ambarish for his overzealous behaviour while celebrating the birthday of MLA Byrathi Basavaraj.

An ‘overenthusiastic’ Ambraish had got a 57-kg cake for the MLA who turned 57 and also presented him with a silver mace. The celebrations didn’t stop at that. The inspector went on to shout ‘Byrathi annanige Jai’ slogans. A video of Ambarish’s actions in plainclothes has gone viral on the social media, drawing flak from department seniors. Ambarish went on even after the MLA asked him to go easy.

M N Anucheth, DCP (Whitefield), told DH that there is nothing wrong in wishing a person on birthday, as he too had gone to wish the MLA. “But this officer went to the extent of shouting slogans, which is disgusting. He is a government servant and not a political activist. A show-cause notice will be issued to him on Thursday after he comes back from Port Blair, seeking explanation, following which necessary action will be initiated against him,” he said.