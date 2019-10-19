Cops to grill Angur till Oct 30 over murder

The RT Nagar police have taken the custody of Alliance University Chancellor Sudhir Angur and his associate Suraj Singh till October 30, after the duo was arrested on Thursday for the murder of former varsity vice-chancellor Ayyappa Dore.

The two were produced before a magistrate on Thursday evening and remanded in judicial custody. The investigating team filed a fresh petition on Friday morning seeking their custody for further interrogation, following which the magistrate granted it till October 30.

DCP North Division N Shashikumar said that the five teams investigating Dore’s murder have been reshuffled. They are on the hunt for six other associates, including five of whom had hacked Dore to death at HMT Ground on Tuesday night. The police have identified all the six accused, who are residents of JC Nagar, Munireddypalya, and Kanakanagar.

Spot inspection

Sudhir Angur and Suraj Singh will be taken for spot inspection to various places, including the place of murder.

The police are also examining CCTV footage to collect more evidence.