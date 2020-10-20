Cottonpet stabbing: Another victim succumbs to injuries, two others critical

One more person died on Monday of the five injured in a stabbing incident near Cottonpet on Sunday morning. A man, Ganesh, indiscriminately stabbed people and left them injured.

With Rajesh (28) succumbing to his injuries on Monday, the number of people dead in the incident has gone up to two. Rajesh, a resident of Anjanappa Garden, worked as a labourer in Balekai Mandi, Cottonpet police said.

Rajesh was on his way to work when Ganesh came running from the butcher’s shop and stabbed him in the stomach twice. Rajesh collapsed on the spot and was taken to KIMS Hospital.

On Sunday, Mari (30), also injured in the incident, had died. Two others, Velayudhana and Suresh, are in KIMS and Bowring hospitals in a critical condition.

Police said Ganesh did not have dinner or breakfast on Monday morning. He was taken to KC General Hospital for medical examination.

Police are waiting for the report on his mental condition as Ganesh’s family claims he is mentally unstable.