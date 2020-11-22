Dealer of stolen cars held, associate on the run

Dealer of stolen cars held, associate on the run

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 22 2020, 02:47 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2020, 02:48 ist
Arrested car dealer Mohammed Muzzamil with the stolen vehicles. Credit: DH photo.

A man involved in disposing of stolen cars has been arrested by Chandra Layout police, who also recovered two cars from him. The arrested dealer has been identified as Mohammed Muzzamil, 36, a resident of Kumbalgodu.

The man who stole the cars, however, has been on the run and efforts are on to arrest him.

On September 15, Muzzamil’s associate stole a Hyundai Accent belonging to Shashank R, bearing registration number KA-33-A-6302, from Nagarabhavi, where it was parked on the roadside.

An investigating officer said Muzzamil’s associate would observe cars unattended for two days and would tow it away in broad daylight. Onlookers would assume the car was being taken for repair.

Arrest
theft
Cars
Bengaluru

