Dog breeder, who sold puppy to Sanjjanaa, quizzed in drugs case

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Tuesday questioned Satish S in connection with the Sandalwood drugs scandal.

Satish, also known as ‘Dog’ Satish alias Satish Cadaboms, is a dog breeder and seller. He is a friend of Kannada actor Sanjjanaa Galrani who has been arrested and jailed in the drugs case.

Police quizzed Satish for more than two hours and asked him to appear again if required. “His statement has been recorded. He has revealed a few things and further action will be taken on verifying his information,” said a senior police officer.

Satish has been known to actors, politicians, businessmen, cricketers and other celebrities since he sells imported dog breeds. He sold dogs to Sanjjanaa and her friend Rahul Thonse and had allegedly been present in their parties. But he told officers that he did not have much information about drug peddling since he was not close to either Sanjjanaa or Rahul.

“The officials called me because they saw my pictures with Sanjjanaa,” Satish told the media after the interrogation. “They questioned my friendship with her and where all we attended parties. I gave my answers to all their questions. I gave her (Sanjjanaa) a dog named Sultan and, apart from that, there’s no friendship between us.”