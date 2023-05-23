Driver killed in fatal auto-rickshaw crash in Bengaluru

Driver killed in fatal auto-rickshaw crash in Bengaluru

The 27-year-old driver, Swami Gowda, was driving the auto at a very high speed on Kamalanagar 1st Main Road in the early hours of Sunday

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 23 2023, 03:04 ist
  • updated: May 23 2023, 03:10 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Failing to slow down while negotiating a road bump, an auto-rickshaw driver lost control of his vehicle and died as the three-wheeler toppled and crashed into a parked bike.

The 27-year-old driver, Swami Gowda, was driving the auto at a very high speed on Kamalanagar 1st Main Road in the early hours of Sunday. He hit a speed bump near a school and lost control of his vehicle. The auto toppled and dragged on for a few metres. It eventually crashed into a bike parked near a roadside fish stall.

Swami sustained severe injuries to his head and face. He was bleeding from the nose and ears. Passersby took him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared that he had died on the way.

Vijaynagar traffic police have registered a case against the deceased under IPC Sections 279 and 304(A). 

