Driver’s half-burnt body found in makeshift home

The half-burnt body of a 35-year-old man was found in his makeshift house at Labourers Colony in Kalkere, RM Nagar.

The Ramamurthynagar police, who have taken up a case, said Srinivas alias Seena had been stabbed before his body was set on fire a few days ago. Seena was a resident of Byappanahalli.

Though the police are yet to identify the assailants, they suspect the killers were known to the victim.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Seena had been separated from his wife eight years ago. Since he worked as a driver with a packers and movers company at Kalkere, he lived in the same locality.

The police suspect the assailants barged into Seena’s shed either on Monday or Tuesday and attacked him with lethal weapons. They later set fire to his body. The murder came to light when Seena’s neighbours found his half-burnt body while passing by his shed.

The police have informed Seena’s family, who are on their way to receive his body. His wife lives in Andhra Pradesh. The body will be handed over to the family after postmortem.