Drunk man beats wife to death

A 27-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her drunk husband in Tammenahalli Palya, Bengaluru Rural district, on Monday night.

The victim Putamma and the accused Kumar Shashidhar (28 ) of Holenarasipura in Hassan district got married two years ago. While Putamma was working as a cleaner in a hotel, Shashidhar works in a factory.

According to preliminary investigations, Shashidhar is an alcoholic, and the couple fought over this daily.

“Shashidhar would beat her almost every day. Similarly, on Monday night the duo fought over the issue. Shashidhar assaulted her and when Putamma objected, he thrashed her severely with a wooden log. He later slept in a separate room,” an officer said.

On Tuesday morning, Shashidhar knowing that she would be angry at him, and assuming her to be asleep, he left for work, the officer said.

In the afternoon, one of her relatives visited the house and tried to wake her up. As there was no response, she alerted the neighbours and Shashidhar. The Madanayakanahalli police rushed to the spot and inquired about the incident.

Shashidhar confessed to having assaulted his wife but said he didn’t have intentions to kill her.

The police have detained Shashidhar, and are investigating further.