Duo punches woman on morning walk

Two bike-borne men targeted alone woman early on Monday morning on her way to a gym, punched her head and snatched her mobile phone.

Police said the victim, a resident of HMT Layout in Mathikere, was taking her morning walk at 6 am on Monday. As she was walking on the footpath near JP Park Road, two miscreants sidled up and one of them grabbed her gold chain. When the woman held the chain from being taken, he punched her head several times even as his companion yelled that he should not leave the chain and snatch it.

The woman felt dizzy and collapsed on the ground. The duo snatched her chain and fled the spot.

Noticing the incident, passersby rushed her to a hospital. The woman, gaining consciousness after receiving first aid, visited the Yeshwanthpur police station and narrated the incident to police.

She told police that the accused were between 25 to 30 years of age and spoke Kannada. She could not notice the vehicle number but could identify the duo if she saw them again.

Police have obtained CCTV footage and efforts are on to nab the accused.