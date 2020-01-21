FASTag user loses Rs 50K after sharing UPI PIN

Online fraudsters are now using the teething problems in the FASTag toll payments to cheat people.

A man allegedly lost Rs 50,000 after sharing his UPI PIN on a dubious link sent by a person claiming to be a customer care executive of Axis Bank.

Rahul Gop, a resident of Flower Garden, faced issues while trying to recharge FASTag from his Axis Bank account on January 11. He then posted a tweet on the bank’s Twitter handle, seeking support. Two days later, a man claiming to be from the Axis Bank customer care rang him up from an unknown number and promised to resolve his complaint.

He then sent him a QR code, saying it would help recharge FASTag. The caller asked Gop to scan the code and fill up a form by entering certain details and his UPI PIN.

Gop believed him and did as told. In a flash, Rs 5,000 was deducted from his account. When he inquired about it, the caller said the money was debited due to some technical issue and promised to refund it. He, however, later carried out a few more transactions and transferred a total of Rs 50,000 from Gop’s account. By this time, Gop was convinced it was a fraud and filed a complaint with Hennur police which subsequently opened a case under the Information Technology Act.

An investigating officer said online frauds involving the UPI PIN and the QR code were on the rise and asked the public to visit the bank if they face payment issues instead of seeking help online.