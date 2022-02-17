FDA caught taking bribe, falls into ACB trap  

A First Division Assistant (case worker) attached with the Deputy Registrar of Cooperatives Societies office was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe in his Malleswaram office on Tuesday.

A Dasanapura resident had applied to register a dairy farming society in Mahimannapalya on Magadi Road with the cooperative office. Suneel, the case worker, demanded Rs 40,000 to register the society.

Suneel took Rs 25,000 in the first installment and Rs 10,000 in the second. He continued to demand the remaining Rs 5,000. Not wanting to pay him further, the complainant approached the ACB.

Following directions of ACB officials, the complainant went to Suneel’s office and handed over Rs 5,000.

The officials swooped down on Suneel as he was taking the money. Suneel was arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further investigations are on.

