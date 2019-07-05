A cow owner and a truck owner were among the five booked for smuggling cows from Tumakuru to Kerala for slaughter.

Kamakshipalya police intercepted the closed truck near Shantidhama School in Sunkadakate on July 2.

Lalasa (24), an animal rights activist working with Prani Daya Sangha, received information, which she passed on to the Kamakshipalya police. As the police intercepted the vehicle, the driver and two others fled, abandoning the animals.

Lalasa lodged a complaint, in which she said the accused had crammed 17 cows into the truck where there was space for just four animals. The vehicle had no ventilation or light.

The accused had even sprinkled chilli powder into the animals’ eyes and tied their horns to the metal frame of the truck, Lalasa said.

The vehicle, which the police seized, had no permit to transport cattle. There were also no veterinary certificates for the cows. The police have booked owner of the cows Munna, truck owner Waseem Akram and driver Shafi.

The accused have been booked under appropriate sections of the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Prevention Act, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

Act, Transportation of Animal Act and Indian Motor Vehicle Act.

The rescued animals have been taken to the Akhila Karnataka Prani Daya Sangha premises in Koramangala. The police have also launched a hunt to catch the accused.