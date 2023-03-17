Gang chases rider, kills him by crashing SUV into him in Bengaluru

Assailants killed a man by crashing an SUV into him in cinematic fashion about a kilometre from his home in northern Bengaluru, police said.

Chandrashekar was riding home to Byregowdanahalli when assailants followed him in an SUV and motorcycles on Wednesday night. '

After he reached Byregowdanahalli Colony Gate, they hit his two-wheeler with their SUV and then crashed the car into the bike.

Police said Chandrashekar had gathered at a place to play a game of cards (gambling). A fight erupted over money and he was sent away.

Villagers said a rowdy-sheeter lends money to people at high interest rates to take part in gambling. They had complained to police but no action was taken. Police denied that the murder was caused over gambling or money dispute.

They said that Chandrashekar and his killers had fought over some other issue.

Chandrashekar drove a Tempo Traveller and worked under MNEREGA for a living.