Gang manipulates int'l bank card data, siphons off Rs 1.7 cr

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested six men who allegedly siphoned off Rs 1.7 crore by fraudulently using the international credit and debit card data of various people.

The complaint was filed by Vivek Marwaha, manager of Kotak Mahindra Bank, MG Road branch, recently.

The arrested suspects are Shaik Mohamood 42, Mohiuddin Papamiyan Patel, 52, both from Gujarat, Daulat Khan, 53, of Doopanahalli, Salman Khan, 35, of BTM Layout, Mohammed Sarwar, 27, from RT Nagar and Razak alias Razak Ambani alias Ismail, 42, from Kasargod.

Marwaha told the CID’s cybercrime police that their customer MOPSKM Trading Private Limited represented by authorised signatories Mahamood and Patel was issued a Point of Sale (POS) machine based on their application in 2020. The bank noticed a significant increase in international card usage in the POS machine.

Multiple transactions were made using different international debit and credit cards between December 28, 2022, and January 9, 2023. The total transaction was Rs 1.96 crore. The amount credited to the customer account was withdrawn subsequently.

The bank received multiple charge checks from card-issuing banks for transactions made by the POS machine issued to the accused persons.

The accused persons fraudulently misappropriated International customers’ debit and credit cards in the POS machine and siphoned off Rs 1.7 crore.

Police first arrested Mahamood and Patel and then the other accused. Some more people are involved and police are making efforts to nab them, a senior officer said.

The accused persons have been remanded in judicial custody and lodged at the Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara.