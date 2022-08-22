Girl found hanging in Bengaluru

A girl was found hanging at her house in Chamarajpet here on Monday, police said. The girl who was studying in Class 5 is suspected to have died by suicide, they said.
The girl was said to be upset with her parents over not being taken for shopping with her siblings and leaving her at home, according to the police. Chamarajpet police are investigating the matter.
