Gym instructor arrested for selling steroids to clients

Police arrested a 29-year-old gym instructor for selling steroids to his customers in Chamarajpet. The arrested has been identified as Shashi Kumar, who owns a gym in the same area.

According to the police, a police team raided Ultimate Fitness gym situated on 4th main in Chamrajpet after receiving a tip-off and arrested Shashi Kumar.

The police said they received information that a few customers who were taking steroids had developed health complications.

A huge amount of syringes along with steroid vials, medicine bottles and used tablets strips were recovered from the gym, the police said.

Shashi Kumar told the police that he was administering drugs to customers who wanted to tone up their bodies quickly. The accused also said he was sourcing the drugs from an online store and selling them to his customers, a senior police officer said.

The accused was charging exorbitant rates from customers for the drugs. He was offering steroids both for reducing and gaining weight, the police said.

The Chamrajpet police, who have registered a case, have also written to the drug control department to examine the steroids and give a report for further action. The accused has been taken into custody for further interrogation.