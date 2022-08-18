'House-hunting' miscreants nabbed in Bengaluru

'House-hunting' miscreants nabbed in Bengaluru

The police have recovered gold ornaments weighing 70 grams, silver materials weighing 120 gram and four two-wheelers from the suspects

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 18 2022, 00:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2022, 01:34 ist

Peenya police have arrested four men who feigned to be hunting for houses for rent but robbed landlords of their valuables at knifepoint.

The police have recovered gold ornaments weighing 70 grams, silver materials weighing 120 gram and four two-wheelers from the suspects. An e-commerce firm’s delivery boy who had stolen silver from Subramanya Nagar police limits and burgled a house in RMC police limits is among those arrested, said a senior police officer.  

Bengaluru
bengaluru crime
Bengaluru news
Karnataka

