Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Campaigning ends for phase 3 in 94 seats

New Delhi: Campaigning for the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls 2024 came to an end on Sunday. In this phase, 94 seats will go to the polls, with seats of some prominent people facing the contest. Polling will be held on May 7 and campaigning for most of the seats ended at 6 pm on Sunday evening.

The election in the Betul constituency in Madhya Pradesh, which was to be held in the second phase, was postponed after the death of BSP candidate Ashok Bhalavi.

The elections to the Anantnag-Rajouri seat in Jammu and Kashmir, which was scheduled to be held in the second phase, has been postponed to May 25.

This phase will see a contest in seats spread across 12 states and UTs. This includes 14 seats in Karnataka, 25 seats of Gujarat, 7 seats in Chhattisgarh, 4 seats in Assam, 5 in Bihar, 11 in Maharashtra, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, 4 in West Bengal, 2 seats each in Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu, and 1 in Jammu and Kashmir.