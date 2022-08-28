'Illegal' LPG refilling centre owner arrested

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) said it arrested a shopkeeper in Girinagar, South Bengaluru, for illegally refilling LPG.

Approximately Rs 4 lakh worth of 64 gas cylinders, a weighing machine, a mini-goods vehicle used to transport the cylinders etc., were seized by the police during a raid on Manjunath Lubricates and Electricals. The shopkeeper, Suresh, has been arrested, the CCB officers added. Suresh didn’t have any licence to do the business, nor did he take the necessary safety measures, said CCB officers.