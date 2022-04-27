IPL bookie arrested near Banashankari

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested a suspected IPL bookie in southern Bengaluru.

CCB sleuths arrested Naseem Pasha Afroz after receiving a tip-off that he was collecting money from punters on Kamakya Road, near Banashankari, on Monday.

Police have learnt that Afroz had taken bets for IPL matches from April 19 until his arrest. He had registered on a mobile phone app to place bets on teams and players on the basis of a ratio mentioned therein.

At the end of each match, he collected money from punters who had lost and paid those who had won. He earned a commission in the process.

The CCB seized Rs 2 lakh in cash and a mobile phone from Afroz. A case has been registered against him at the CK Achukattu police station.

