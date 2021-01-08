Kannada film producer and actress Ragini's 'friend' Shiva Prakash questioned by CCB in drugs case

Kannada film producer Shiva Prakash alias Chippi appeared before the CCB for questioning in the Sandalwood drugs scandal on Thursday.

Shiva Prakash has been listed as accused number 1 in the case that rocked Karnataka last year and led to the arrest of popular actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani. Shiva Prakash is said to be a close friend of Ragini's.

Shiva Prakash allegedly went into hiding after he was named in the Cottonpet case. He later applied for anticipatory bail. A month ago, the Supreme Court passed an interim order, ordering the CCB to question Shiva Prakash but not take any coercive against him.

CCB police inspector Puneeth Kumar, the investigating officer in the case, summoned Shiva Prakash for questioning. Shiva Prakash visited the CCB office on Tuesday evening but had to return without meeting the investigating officer as it was already late and the officer was busy with some other work, the CCB said.

He appeared for questioning again on Thursday, with his lawyer in tow. Kumar, the inspector, questioned Shiva Prakash about his connections with other accused and whether he had procured or consumed banned drugs.

CCB sources said Shiva Prakash's answers were "not satisfactory" and he would questioned.