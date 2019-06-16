Kunigal Giri’s birthday party raided, 266 girls rescued

Notorious gangster Kunigal Giri had to flee from his birthday party in dramatic fashion after Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths raided Times Bar and Restaurant on Friday night and rescued 266 girls performing at the venue.

The gangster allegedly managed to escape by jumping onto the adjacent building. He had not cut his birthday cake, police sources said.

S Girish, DCP Crime, who supervised the raid, said police had taken into custody 237 of Giri’s associates and friends, including 44 staff members of the bar. “The rescued women have been sent to the state-run home for women after recording their statements,” he added.

The CCB officials recovered Rs 9.8 lakh showered on the dancing women by the invitees.

According to police, the organisers had booked six halls at the complex to celebrate the birthday party.

A senior police officer said the women, employed as bartenders at various clubs and pubs, were hired to dance and entertain guests.

Ashok Nagar police have registered as many as six cases against the owner of the bar. Police have booked him for violating permit conditions and running the live band illegally.

Who is Kunigal Giri?

Girish H V alias Kunigal Giri hails from Kunigal taluk in Tumakuru. He has around 90 cases of robbery, dacoity, extortion and illegal real estate dealings registered against him. A high-school dropout and son of a priest, Giri took to crime by robbing motorists on highways, targeting clubs and dhabas alongside roads. He formed a gang in order to make his name in the underworld.