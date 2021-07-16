Man arrested for killing 'wife-beating' brother-in-law

A man from Doddaballapur was arrested on Wednesday for murdering his “wife-beating” brother-in-law.

Police said Venkatesh, 28, was angry at Naveen, 30, the husband of his younger sister Gayathri, because he often beat her under the influence of alcohol. Things got so bad that Venkatesh decided to kill Naveen with the help of a friend named Niranjan, 27.

On July 11, the duo called Naveen to a farm in Kadirenahalli near Doddaballapur and allegedly hacked him to death, police said.