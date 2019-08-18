Man assaulted viciously for kicking neighbour's dog

Kicking a neighbour's pet dog to save himself from getting bitten proved costly for a man as he was thrashed twice by the dog owners. His brother who confronted the dog owners was also viciously attacked.

Ananda V, 21, a private firm employee, was returning to his home in Kariyanapalya, Banaswadi, on the night of August 15. Around 10.30 pm, as he almost reached home, a dog tried to bite him. An exasperated Ananda kicked it hard and ran into his house.

Hearing the commotion, the dog owner Anthony and his son Rajendra came out running and barged into Ananda's house. They attacked him with a club, inflicting injuries on his face and head. Ananda bled from the mouth. The next morning, he told his mother and younger brother Prasanna what had happened.

The brothers went to confront Anthony but ended up being mercilessly beaten up. They were taken to Bowring Hospital before being referred to Nimhans as their injuries were grievous.

Following a complaint by Ananda, the Banaswadi police have booked Anthony and his son for assault.