Man, brother held for killing wife

The Kothanur police have arrested a man for murdering his wife and trying to mislead the police by lodging a missing person report. His brother has also been arrested for helping him in the crime.

The accused have been identified as Kallesh alias Gollara Kallesh (31) and his elder brother Krishnappa alias Krishna (33).

Kallesh and Shilpa (21) got married a year ago. They used to quarrel frequently. The constant fights made Kallesh angry and he decided to kill his wife.

On the night of August 12, they had a quarrel over some financial issues. Around 2 am, after confirming that Shilpa was asleep, Kallesh strangulated her with his bare hands and smothered her with a pillow. After conforming she was dead, he transported the body on his two-wheeler to an isolated place with help from Krishna. They buried the body there.

Kallesh then lodged a missing complaint with the Kothanur police and feigned ignorance about the incident. However, the police grew suspicious about his story. On detailed questioning, Kallesh spilled the beans.

Both Kallesh and Krishna were arrested and the investigation is on, the police said.