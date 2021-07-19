Man cheated of Rs 45 lakh after 'US job interview' at ITPL

A Doddanekkundi resident was cheated of Rs 45 lakh by four men who promised him a well-paying job in the US, says a police complaint.

The man is said to have met the suspects — identified as Balaji, Karthik, Chandrakanth and Amith — in March 2019. They promised to place him at a major company in the US and sought lakhs of rupees as visa and registration fees.

The suspects conducted an elaborate job interview at an office in the Information Technology Park Ltd (ITPL) in Whitefield, at the end of which he was informed that he had been selected. He was later asked to pay Rs 45 lakh in order to receive the appointment letter. He believed them and transferred the money to a bank account but they just disappeared.