Man cheated of Rs 45 L after 'US job interview' at ITPL

Man cheated of Rs 45 lakh after 'US job interview' at ITPL

The man is said to have met the suspects — identified as Balaji, Karthik, Chandrakanth and Amith — in March 2019

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 19 2021, 00:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2021, 05:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Doddanekkundi resident was cheated of Rs 45 lakh by four men who promised him a well-paying job in the US, says a police complaint. 

The man is said to have met the suspects — identified as Balaji, Karthik, Chandrakanth and Amith — in March 2019. They promised to place him at a major company in the US and sought lakhs of rupees as visa and registration fees. 

The suspects conducted an elaborate job interview at an office in the Information Technology Park Ltd (ITPL) in Whitefield, at the end of which he was informed that he had been selected. He was later asked to pay Rs 45 lakh in order to receive the appointment letter. He believed them and transferred the money to a bank account but they just disappeared. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Crime
Fraud
ITPL

What's Brewing

France bans crushing, gassing of male chicks from 2022

France bans crushing, gassing of male chicks from 2022

326 sedition cases from 2014-19, only 6 convictions

326 sedition cases from 2014-19, only 6 convictions

These 4 sports will debut at Tokyo Olympics this year

These 4 sports will debut at Tokyo Olympics this year

Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short

Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short

Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney

Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney

How can you become a space tourist?

How can you become a space tourist?

 