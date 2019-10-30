Man crushed to death under container box in Whitefield

A 40-year-old man’s body was found crushed beneath a container box at the Container Corporation of India in Whitefield on Tuesday.

Incident happened 4 days ago

The victim, Hanumantha, was a truck driver and a native of Bagalkot. He was crushed under the container in an incident that happened four days ago, the police said.

Preliminary investigations revealed Hanumantha, who used to live inside his truck cabin, had come out looking for a container number when a driver of another truck unloaded a container on him.

The accident came to light on Tuesday when a driver of another truck moved the container on Tuesday and found Hanumantha’s body crushed beneath.

The Kadugodi police have filed a case of accidental death due to negligence of the staff and drivers at the Container Corporation of India, and are yet to identify the accused.

Further investigations are underway, the police said.