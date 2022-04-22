Man found dead on road in Bengaluru

A 24-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances near Veeresh Cinemas on Magadi Road in western Bengaluru on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Umesh, a resident of 5th Cross, Magadi Road.

A goods driver by occupation, Umesh was found lying in a pool of blood. There were injuries on his nose and mouth.

Police have learnt that Umesh had attended a wedding on Wednesday night.

At around 11.30 pm, he called up his father and said he would be home in some time. He then spoke to some friends by phone 50 minutes later. In the morning, he was found dead.

Police suspect that Umesh, who was an alcoholic, may have lost balance in a drunken stupor and fell on the road. While it is not clear how he died, police quoted doctors as having told them that the injuries appear to have been sustained after a fall.

A case of unnatural death has been taken up at the Govindarajanagar police station.

