Man held for making lewd gesture at lawyer

A man has been arrested for making obscene gestures at a 24-year-old woman lawyer inside the Cubbon Park on Saturday.

The woman, a resident of Chandapura, Anekal, was visiting the State Central Library and had stepped out for a break. As she sat in the park, the unidentified man walked up to her and made sexual advances at her. She first ignored him but as she walked towards the Cubbon Park gate, he plucked a mango and hurled it at her, making obscene gestures.

The woman called the police. A patrol car arrived at the spot soon after and hauled the man into the Cubbon Park police station. A case was later slapped on him and a magistrate remanded him in judicial custody.