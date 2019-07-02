Man killed by friend

A fight between two labourers in a drunken state led to the murder of one of them at Rajarajeshwari Nagar on Sunday night.

The victim, Jnanasagar (35), was the resident of Veluru in Tamil Nadu and working as a construction labourer at Ideal Homes in RR Nagar. The police arrested his friend Ranjith, also from the same village.

Around 11 pm on Sunday, while they were conversing near RR Nagar Main Road, a fight broke out. In a fit of rage, Ranjith punched Jnansagar due to which he fell on the road. He then started banging Jnansagar’s head to the road. Due to extensive bleeding, Jnanasagar died on the spot, the police said.