Man mowed down while crossing road

A pedestrian was killed after a speeding truck knocked him down at Navayuga toll near Peenya in the early hours of Sunday. Deceased Puneeth, 32, driver at a private company, was a resident of Byatarayanapura.

The accident occurred around 5.30 am while Puneeth was returning home after the night shift, police said.

He was crossing the road median to reach the bus stop as a speeding truck knocked him down. The driver, in a bid to slow down, lost control and the truck hit the divider. Puneeth was killed on the spot. Peenya traffic police rushed to the scene and cleared the traffic soon after.

The truck driver, Shanthkumar, from Tiptur, was arrested for negligent driving.