A private company employee who lost his job after the lockdown has been arrested for accepting bets on IPL matches.

The CCB arrested 36-year-old Santhosh Kumar from his house in Kalkere, Ramamurthy Nagar, on Tuesday and seized Rs 1.09 lakh in cash. A senior police officer said Kumar was taking bets from the public. He used a mobile phone app and took bets worth lakhs of rupees on the match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capital played on October 11, the officer added.