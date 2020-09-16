Man wanted in eight drug peddling cases shot at during police chase

A man with a long record of peddling drugs was fired upon after he allegedly attacked policemen in an attempt to escape on Tuesday.

Ayub Khan alias Ismail Khan, 49, of Adigara Kallahalli village near Anekal, was involved in eight cases of drug peddling and was on the run, said Ravi D Channanavar, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru Rural. A police team consisting of Attibele circle inspector Sateesh, Sajapur police sub-inspector Harish Reddy and others went to nab Khan after receiving information that he was hiding near Bidaraguppe village.

Police found Khan and two of his associates. When they tried to apprehend him, Khan allegedly launched a dagger attack. He attacked sub-inspector Reddy on the hand and constable Ravi Kumar in the stomach.

Circle inspector Sateesh asked Khan and his associates to surrender themselves. But Khan didn't pay heed while his associates escaped. Sateesh then shot Khan in the right leg, immobilising him. Khan was rushed to the Anekal government hospital and is out of risk. Reddy and Kumar are also undergoing treatment.

Channanavar said Khan's "entire family" was into drug peddling. Khan was arrested earlier but got bail and went back to his old ways. He has been named in seven cases of drug peddling at the Sarjapur police station and one case at the Attibele police station, the officer said.