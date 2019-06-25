Metro copper wires stolen in Bengaluru

Copper wires and conductors installed along the Metro track between Baiyappanahalli and Swami Vivekananda stations have been stolen.

Based on a complaint filed by K V S T Raju, an engineer with BMRCL, the Baiyappanahalli police took up a case of theft on Thursday and are investigating.

An alert loco-pilot noticed the copper wires and conductors meant for grounding missing and alerted the safety department.

A team of officials inspected the area and found 490 metres of copper wires and conductors weighing 1,223 kg worth over Rs 5 lakh stolen.

An internal probe revealed that a few contractors and their staff were working on these lines between May 15 to June 5 and the officials suspect someone who was part of the work may have been involved in the theft.

The officials are also analysing CCTV footage along the lines and below on the road to identify the accused.